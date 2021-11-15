Ganduje condoles with Dangote over brother’s death

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condoled with the President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over the death of his brother, Alhaji Sani Dangote.Ganduje’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, on Monday in Kano.

“We received the information about the passing away of this gentleman, Alhaji Sani Dangote, with shock.“Kano State, our dear country Nigeria and the business community have lost an illustrious son,” he said.The governor said that the death was not only shocking to the immediate family of the deceased, but to all the people of Kano State.“

We lost a rare gem in the business community.“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am sending our heartfelt condolence to the immediate families of Alhaji Sani Dangote, and his brother, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, over his death,” he said

.He, therefore, prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him paradise and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

