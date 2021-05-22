Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other senior officers in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba on Saturday in Kano.



Ganduje also condoled the families of Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya, Chief of Military Intelligence, an indigene of the state that died alongside Attahiru.

‘’Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr President, the military and families of the deceased. We stand by you on this grave tragedy and comfort you as we mourn the departed souls.



“While I join you in taking solace that the gallant officers passed away contributing to the development of this great nation, I pray God to console their military friends and associates to bear the loss,”he said.(NAN)

