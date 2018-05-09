Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, says he received with shock the news of the death of foremost Kano businessman and Islamic scholar Sheikh Isyaka Rabiu, who died on Tuesday in London.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, the governor said “I received with shock, but total submission to the will of Allah, the death of Sheikh Isiyaka Rabiu, the leader of Tijjaniya sect in Africa.”

In the condolence message signed by the Commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Ganduje, condoled with the family of the deceased and the entire Muslim community in Nigeria and beyond.

The governor prayed to Allah to grant his soul eternal rest.

Rabiu died after a brief illness, in a London hospital at the age of 90. (NAN)