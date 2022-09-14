Ganduje commiserates with Sen. Gaya over son’s death

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commiserated with Sen. Kabiru Gaya over the death of his son, Sadiq Kabiru Gaya.

Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, described Sadiq’s as a great loss.

“May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala forgive all his shortcomings and reward his good deeds. We received the information with shock, “the statement quoted the governor as saying.

The governor was at the Abuja residence of the bereaved senator who represents Kano South in the red chamber of the National Assembly. (NAN)

