Ganduje calls for unity among APC factions in Oyo State

By Olatunde Ajayi

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday in Ibadan charged different factions within the party in Oyo State to work together.

Ganduje, while addressing party faithful at their state secretariat in Ibadan, said this was necessary in order to take back the state government from the opposition party.

He disclosed that the party would soon launch an electronic register platform for its members across the country.

The national chairman disclosed that the party would also embark on a rehabilitation of all party offices, from ward to national level, in order to make them more functional.

“We are working to ensure that there is life in our party offices across the country. We want to make them function accordingly and ensure regular meetings and recruitment of new members.

“We are also planning reward programmes for dedicated members to motivate them to do more. There will be presidential awards, party awards and other reward programmes,” he said.

Ganduje went on to express the party’s appreciation of members in Oyo State for working tirelessly to ensure victory in the last presidential election.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the APC Chairman in Oyo State, Hon. Isaac Omodewu, had said the party in the state needed more compensation in terms of federal appointments.

He said this would be appropriate in view of the party’s brilliant display during last general elections.

“Our party did not only win all the three available Senatorial seats and nine out of the the 14 House of Representatives seats, we also wrapped it up with a massive 449,884 votes for President Bola Tinubu,” the state party chairman noted.

He disclosed that the party in the state had intensified efforts to reconcile with all its former members who left in the wake of the last general elections.

“We shall not leave any stone unturned to achieve our goal of a stronger, better and more virile Oyo State APC very soon.

“Few weeks ago, we received the gubernatorial candidates of Labour Party (LP) and Action Peoples Party (APP) in the last election, as well as a good population of their supporters, into the progressives family.

“This is an eloquent testimony to the fact that APC remains the party to beat in the state,” Omodewu said.

He added that the party’s stakeholders in the state have resolved to against all odds participate in the local government elections slated for April.

“We have successfully conducted the pre-primary process and capped it up with free, fair and credible primaries across the 351 wards and 33 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

“Now, we are set for the electioneering campaign again and we look to you for necessary support as events unfold.

“Your gesture of paying an official visit to our state secretariat today will go down well in history and we shall never take it for granted.

“We use this opportunity to reiterate our confidence in your leadership and we assure you of our immaculate loyalty, unflinching support and cooperation as you take our great party to the next level of greater heights and all-round success.

“We also use this medium to express our support for and optimism about the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Tinubu as he and Vice-President Kashim Shettima remain committed to the task of a stable, flourishing and prosperous Nigeria,” Omodewu said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

