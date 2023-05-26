Ganduje calls for special prayers for seamless transition

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has called on clerics to offer special prayers on Friday for peaceful, seamless transition and handover of power to the in-coming administration in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Friday.

Ganduje said while his dministration has entrenched policies that guarantee peace in the last eight years, there is need for it’s consolidation through fervent prayers.

He also commended the people of the state for their support to the administration which enables the execution of laudable development programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Alhaji Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) won the Kano State election with 1,019,602 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Nasiru Gawuna, who scored 890,705 votes.

Yusuf is to be sworn in on Monday.

NAN reports that Ganduje, on Wednesday, presented the 2023 transition report to Yusuf.

During a short meeting held at the Kano Government House, Ante Chamber Hall, Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji reiterated his readiness to ensure a hitch-free transition.

To this extent, he urged the incoming administration to study the transition report and point out grey areas, where necessary, just as he appreciated the members of the outgoing government transition committee for producing three volumes of the report, covering all sectors of the state. NAN)