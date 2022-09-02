Ganduje assigns portfolios to Garba Yusuf, 8 other newly appointed Kano Commissioners

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday swears in Alhaji Garba Yusuf Abubakar and eight newly appointed commissioners.

Ganduje while announcing their portfolios said the new appointees were selected based on their integrity and antecedents

He urged them not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

Some of appointees were former Commissioners during the administrations of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau while others were former local government Chairmen.

Mallam Garba Yusuf who is assigned to supervise the Ministry of Water Resources was at various times the Commissioner of Information, Land and Finance during the eight-year administration of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau.

Other commissioners are Dan azumi Gwarzo posted to Planning and Budget ministry, Abdulhalim Dan Maliki , Rural and Community Development, Lamin Sani Zawiya , Local Government and Ya’u Yanshana to Education Ministry.

Others are Dr. Yusuf JY Rurum, Agriculture; Saleh Kausani , Housing and Transport; Ali Musa Hamza Burn Burn, Tourism and Culture; Alh Kabiru Muhammad, Special Duties and Adamu Abdul Panda, Finance Ministry.

The newly appointed commissioners were screened and approved for appointments by the state House of Assembly replaced members of the state Executive Council who resigned to contest positions in the 2023 general elections.

By PRNigeria

