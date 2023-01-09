Ganduje approves Sani Abacha Stadium, others for campaign rallies

By Muhammad Nur

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has directed that the Sani Abacha Stadium and other government facilities be made available to all political parties for their electioneering campaigns for 2023 poll.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Monday in Kano.

Garba said that the gesture was due to government’s commitment to ensure a level playing ground for all political parties in the state.



“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state believes that as citizens, the opposition elements have right to use public property for the conduct of campaign,” he said.



Garba, also the spokesperson for Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, said however, that the parties must be cleared by security agencies before being allowed to access such facilities like the stadium.



He said the state government remained consistent in its policy of giving equal right as mark of its respect for democratic ideals.

Garba also expressed the hope that the parties would conduct their campaign rallies peacefully.(NAN)