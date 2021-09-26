Ganduje appoints new emir of Gaya –SSG

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Sunday, appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, the Chiroman Gaya, as the new emir of Gaya.



Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died on Sept. 22, at the age of 91, after a protracted illness.



The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment on behalf of the governor.



“Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, by the power conferred on him by the Kano Emirate Law 2020, as amended, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.



“The appointment followed the recommendation of the Gaya Emirate kingmakers who presented three candidates to the Governor. The governor chose Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, as the new Emir,” he said.



The kingmakers included, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, as the leader of the kingmakers, with Alhaji Wada Aliyu, AIG Alhaji Bashir Albasu (rtd), and Alhaji Jafar Usman, as members.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gaya was among the four new emirates created by the administration of Gov Ganduje in 2019, alongside Bichi, Rano and Karaye. (NAN)

