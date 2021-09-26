Ganduje appoints new emir of Gaya –SSG

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Sunday, appointed Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, Chiroman Gaya, as new emir of Gaya.


Ibrahim-Gaya succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, died on Sept. 22, at age of 91, after a protracted illness.


Secretary to State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced appointment on behalf of the governor.


“Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, by power conferred on him by Kano Emirate Law 2020, as amended, has approved appointment of Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya as the new emir of Gaya.


appointment followed recommendation of Gaya Emirate kingmakers presented three candidates to Governor. governor chose Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, as new Emir,” he said.


kingmakers included, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, as leader of kingmakers, with Alhaji Wada Aliyu, AIG Alhaji Bashir Albasu (rtd), and Alhaji Jafar Usman, as members.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gaya was among the four new emirates created by the administration of Gov Ganduje in 2019, alongside Bichi, Rano and Karaye. (NAN)

