 Ganduje appoints board members of 2 specialist hospitals

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Prof. Yusuf Sabo, as the chairman of the Kano State Specialist Hospitals Board.

The governor’s spokesman, Abbar Anwar, said in a statement on Monday in Kano that Ganduje also appointed Dr Hadiza Ashiru as the Chief Executive Officer of the Board which has nine other members.

The board members are Dr Abdullahi Kauranmata; Zahraddeen Lawan, Murtala Garba, Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota and Hajiya Halima Ali Aware.

Others are Hajiya Hafsat Kolo, Alhaji Kabiru Nassarawa, Sanusi Ali-Sadiq and Ms Comfort Onwuegbuna.

Anwar quoted the governor as saying that the appointments were based on merit and urged the appointees to contribute toward strengthening healthcare institutions in the state.