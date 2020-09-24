Ganduje appoints ‎4 new permanent secretaries

Share the news













Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries into the state civil service.‎

Ganduje announced the appointment in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano.

‎The governor directed the new permanent secretaries to be productive and committed to duty.

He also directed them to work harder and maintain the glory of the service, while coaching the upcoming civil servants to be exemplary.

Ganduje called on them to make good use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the discharge of their official engagements.

“You must comply with the global best practices as the top echelon of civil service in the state,” he said.‎

The appointees are; Fatima Fulani Sumai‎la, Umar Liman Albasu, Kabiru Sa’idu Magami and Abba Mustapha Dambatta. ‎(NAN)

