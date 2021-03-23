Villagers from Gomo in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano state will partner with the Kano zoo to tackle illegal activities within the Falgore Game Reserve.

The Managing Director of the Kano Zoological and Wildlife Management Agency, Alhaji Sa’idu Gwadabe, disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

A statement by Hadiyatullah Umar, Public Relations Officer of the Agency, said Gwadabe disclosed this at an awareness campaign at Gomo village.

Gwadabe, who was represented by Abdulwahab Fai’z, the reserve management officer, said the campaign was to enlighten the villagers and other communities around the area.

“They need to be cautious of the danger and activities going on in and out of the reserve area.

“Due to the absence of sensitisation, people on daily basis are engaging in all forms of illegal acts such as hunting, burning charcoal, cutting down trees and other unlawful activities within the area,” he said.

Gwadabe said that Falgore Game Reserve henceforth would be prohibited to anyone who was not part of the Management.

He added that the rate of criminal activities in the game reserve has been reduced to the barest minimum compared to previous years.

He, therefore solicited government support with adequate funding to procure protective equipment for effective patrol around the area. (NAN)

