Game Reserve: Villagers partner Kano Zoo against illegal activities

March 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



Villagers from Gomo in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano state will partner with the Kano zoo to tackle illegal activities within the Falgore Game Reserve.

The Director of the Kano Zoological and Wildlife Agency, Alhaji Sa’idu Gwadabe, disclosed this in a in Kano on Tuesday.

A by Hadiyatullah Umar, Public Relations Officer of the Agency, said Gwadabe disclosed this at an campaign at Gomo village.

Gwadabe, who represented by Abdulwahab Fai’z, the reserve officer, said the campaign to enlighten the villagers and other around the area.

“They to be cautious of the danger and activities going on in and out of the reserve area.

“Due to the absence of sensitisation, people on daily basis are engaging in all forms of illegal acts such as hunting, charcoal, cutting trees and other unlawful activities within the area,” he said.

Gwadabe said that Falgore Game Reserve henceforth would be prohibited to anyone who not part of the .

He added that the of criminal activities in the game reserve has been reduced to the barest minimum compared to previous years.

He, therefore solicited government support with adequate funding to procure protective equipment for effective patrol around the area. (NAN)

