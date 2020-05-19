Gambari’s appointment great asset to Nigeria, Africa, says former UN Secretary-General

Share the news













Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon has described the appointment of Prof Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of Staff to President Buhari as a great asset to Nigeria and Africa ”in a broader sense.”

In a letter of congratulations addressed to Prof Gambari, dated May 18, 2020, the former UN Secretary-General wrote:

”I would like to sincerely congratulate you on your recent appointment as Chief of Staff to H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

”Your appointment is a great asset not to the President of Nigeria but also your country Nigeria and Africa in a broader sense.

”I am confident that your invaluable experience gained while serving the UN, with various important leadership roles, will help your leadership in addressing these challenging times caused by COVID-19.

”I shared this good news with the former Minister Yoo Chong-ha, your good friend and former Foreign Minister of Korea. He sends his warmest congratulations to you.”

The 8th Secretary-General of the UN, who penned his congratulatory letter from his base in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, said he looked forward to meeting his former colleague at the UN again, while wishing the accomplished Nigerian diplomat success on his new assignment.

Similarly, UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has also expressed delight with the appointment of Prof Gambari as the Chief of Staff to the President.

The High Commissioner said the Mission looks forward to working closely with the Chief of Staff on ”our shared agenda in the challenging COVID-19 times.”

