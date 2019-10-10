Gambari pledges to work with EFCC in anti-corruption fight

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Savanna Centre for Diplomacy and Development and Centre for Counter Fund Awareness, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has pledged to work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the fight against corruption and all forms of economic crimes in both the public and private sectors.

Gambari made the pledge on Wednesday October 9, 2019, while on official visit to the EFCC’s Headquarters, Abuja. The former minister of External Affairs commended the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, for the doggedness and patriotic zeal he has deployed in the fight against corruption.

“For us at the Savannah Centre, all we can do is support you and wish you well in this very dangerous venture. Your work is very important to the greatness of this country and we are happy you are achieving success,’’ Gambari said.

The former minister disclosed that the visit was primarily to seek the Commission’s support in the Center’s project that is aimed at eradicating corruption in the procurement processes within the private and public sectors.

Presenting the roadmap of the project, Executive Director of the Centre, Umar Yakub, disclosed that the organisation designed an online platform for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to enable them post their procurement records for the public to see and monitor public spending.

“We designed an online platform where all ministries, department and agencies (MDAs), can post their procurement records. Procurement by law is public information and if this information is made public, the citizens can monitor public spending on their own and decide on whether those choices made by them are right or wrong,” Yakub said.

In his response, Magu expressed delight with the Centre’s online platform and promised to assist the Centre in sensitising the public through awareness creation.

“This is a very laudable project. When I came into office, I created a Procurement Fraud Unit, because it was observed that a lot of sharp practices happen during procurement processes,” Magu said.

“You also made mention of extending this project to the local governments, this is good because it is important to look at the local governments’ finances; it will help check corruption in low places. I also feel that even the procurement law has to be reviewed,” the EFCC boss added.

He urged the team to be serious in creating public awareness against corruption, so that the public can own the anti-corruption fight.