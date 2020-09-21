Gambari leads Buhari’s delegation to Zaria for Emir Shehu Idris’ burial

September 21, 2020



The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor , on Sunday afternoon led a group of Ministers and senior officials to Zaria to represent at the burial of the Emir, Alhaji .

On the delegation were the ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, , Environment, Dr. Mahmud Mohammed and that of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. Also on the delegation was the President’s , .

 

 

 

 

 

 

The team was received on arrival at the School of Aviation in Zaria by a Kaduna State delegation led by the , Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.

A statement signed by , Senior to the President (Media and Publicity), onveying the condolences of the President, the Chief Staff said the late Emir had paid his dues to the nation. He said his enviable roles in nation-building and the unification of Nigerians will never be forgotten.

 

 

 

 

In his response, Nasir El-Rufa’i said the people of Kaduna State have lost a caring father. He thanked President Buhari for sending a powerful delegation to the burial ceremonies.


