Gale of suspension: APC  Chairman suspended in Borno

Share the news













All Progressives Congress, APC, chairman in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, Alhaji Auwal Mamman has been suspended by 27 ward executive members of the party, over alleged disobedience to party rules and regulations, thuggery and violence as well as diversion of party funds.

In a letter addressed to the Borno State APC Chairman, Honorable Ali Bukar Dalori, the signatories to the letter quoted sections of the APC constitution which informed the suspension of the party chairman.

According to the party executives who sign petition and handed over to the state party Chairman and secretary in Maiduguri, they have done their part to see that his conduct did not put the party into crises but as he was not forthcoming, they were left with no option but to suspend him from the party.

In a letter, which was signed by twenty-seven (27) executive of the party in the local government and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri, the executives said they met on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 and reviewed the conduct of the chairman as an act capable of embarrassing the party, hence they took the decision to suspend him.

The letter reads in part:

“The offences are disobedience to party rules and regulations, where the chairman refused to participate in the just concluded party primaries for the forth coming local government election, knowing well that the primaries was a directive from the party secretariat as he along with some thugs attempted to sabotage the process.

“Use of thugs in trying to compel ward executives and other officers to align with his plan for mischief to cause confusion during the last party primaries for the forth coming elections.

“Alhaji Auwal Mamman hired thugs to beat and manhandled the ward chairman of Shaffa, Alhaji Mohammed Musa Yaro, Hon. Salifu Madu and others for refusing to go along with them.

He is also accused of using his privileged position to corner funds and other privileges meant for officials and members of the party for his personal use. ..

The party said although they have made several attempts to reach out to him over the allegations but he deliberately refused to honour all invitations thus the resolve to suspend him as the party is superior to any individual in order to save the party from further embarrassment.

Related