Galaxy Backbone Visits NCS, Explores Strategic Partnership with NCBN

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships and support government agencies with reliable digital infrastructure, Galaxy Backbone Limited on Thursday, 2 May 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network Service (NCBN) at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation, led by Mr. Ifeatu Anafulu, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence, was warmly received by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Assistant Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Anafulu expressed Galaxy Backbone’s appreciation for the warm reception, stating that the company’s mandate as a government owned technology solutions provider aligns with the Nigeria Customs Service’s digital transformation agenda. He noted that Galaxy Backbone is eager to collaborate with the Service in critical areas such as cloud storage, secured internet connectivity, data backup, and cybersecurity infrastructure.

“We understand that Customs is currently undergoing a major transformation under the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), and as an agency that provides backbone ICT infrastructure for the Federal Government, we are here to explore how we can add value to your operations,” Anafulu said. “From secure cloud storage to robust data protection mechanisms, Galaxy Backbone has the capacity to support your evolving digital needs.”

Mr. Anafulu further emphasised that efficient data management and secure communication networks are crucial for modern Customs administrations, especially in a global trade environment increasingly driven by digital tools and cross border integration.

In his response, Assistant Comptroller Maiwada thanked the Galaxy Backbone team for their visit and commended their forward looking approach to public sector collaboration. He acknowledged the growing need for synergy between ICT providers and government institutions in an era defined by data security, transparency, and operational efficiency.

“The Nigeria Customs Service is undergoing a comprehensive technological revolution anchored on the Trade Modernisation Project,” Maiwada said. “At the heart of this reform is the deployment of an indigenous platform, B’Odogwu, a Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), which we built from ground zero.”

He explained that the B’Odogwu platform is envisioned as a fully integrated digital ecosystem that will streamline trade processes, reduce manual intervention, and promote accountability through data driven operations.

“Our goal is not just automation but true modernisation, one that is built on indigenous expertise, tailored to our unique trade environment, and driven by a strong commitment to national development and solved our indigenous challenges,” he added.

AC Maiwada noted that partnerships with organisations like Galaxy Backbone are essential for ensuring the reliability, scalability, and security of Customs’ digital infrastructure. He expressed optimism about potential areas of collaboration, especially in secure data storage, platform hosting, and high-speed connectivity for the Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN).

The visit concluded with a guided tour of the NCBN facilities, led by the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Abubakar Ardo. The team was taken through the studio’s broadcast, editing, and production facilities located within the Customs Headquarters premises.

Mr. Ardo described NCBN as a strategic communication arm of the Service, “we are committed to projecting the Service’s reform agenda, enhancing public awareness, and fostering stakeholder engagement through high quality multimedia content as well as creating a niche for ourselves within the business sector”. He expressed hope that future partnerships with Galaxy Backbone would help strengthen the network’s technical capacity and outreach capabilities.