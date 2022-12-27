Galaxy Backbone showcases services for better connectivity rollout at polo tournament

By Jessica Dogo

Abuja, Dec. 27, 2022 (NAN) Galaxy Backbone Limited says it is showcasing its services for better connectivity rollout and digital services and solutions at the International Polo Tournament in Jos, Plateau.

Galaxy Backbone made this known in a statement by its Head of Media, Mr Tasiu Pantami on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galaxy Backbone Limited is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Services provider, wholly owned by the Federal Government.

Pantami said that the service provider was showcasing its multiple ICT services at the one-week long ongoing International Polo Tournament.

He said that the launch of this year’s tournament, which witnessed the official opening of a Club House, was conducted by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director (MD) of the Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, assured that it remained committed to deepening its partnerships with local ICT companies across the country.

According to Abubakar, this is to ensure that more organisations at state and local government levels benefit from its connectivity rollout and digital services and solutions.

He said that Galaxy Backbone provided quality ICT infrastructure and shared services for agencies of the Federal Government as well as the private sector in a smart, secure and sustainable manner.

“As an enterprise ICT organisation, the management will leverage the passion of polo players and spectators to have a feel of the brand’s quality services to attract potential customers while expanding its fiber optic coverage.

“Among the services are its Datacentre , Cloud and Cybersecurity Services, smart home plans (e-Connect services) which offer Fibre-to-Homes, Fibre- to-Estates and Fibre-to-Small Offices for Residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Through these, the company is deploying the strength of its fibre connectivity services to connect more people, improve efficiency of businesses and enhance the productivity of their clients,” he said.

The MD said that the organisation was using the tournament to showcase its innovative services and partnerships to drive the nation’s digital transformation agenda for the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030.

Abubakar said that it would also provide free Wi-fi at the tournament.

“We will ensure uninterrupted services to both public and private sector participants involved in its organisation through support for collocation, hosting and disaster recovery for organisations.

“This is in support of this year’s tournament,” he said.

He said that the recent launch of the Galaxy Backbone’s National Shared Services Centre (NSSC) would enable the provision of uptime Certified “Tier III” services in Abuja and “Tier IV” services in the country.

According to him, this will strengthen their asset bases and guarantee information storage capacity to both the government and private sectors.

“To achieve this, the agency is deploying state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and applying international best practices to backstop public sector organisations’ sensitive data.

“It is also enabling a growing number of private sector organisations with digital services to facilitate their digital transformation journey.

“The huge investments in infrastructure are for the benefit of the public and private establishments and the experience of Galaxy Backbone in building, deploying and providing infrastructure as a service.

“This is an eloquent testimony to its ability to manage and continue in this line of business,” Abubakar said.

He added that, following an official upgrade of the Jos Polo club to grade A level, it is currently hosting 42 teams during the tournament. (NAN)