Galaxy Backbone set to train 300 civil servants on Govmail

By Jessica Dogo

The Galaxy Backbone (GBB) says it will train more than 300 civil servants on Govmail administration to secure an email platform for the nation’s public sector.

This is contained in a statement by Chidi Okpala, GBB’s head of Corporate Communications on Sunday in Abuja.

Okpala said that the workers, including Email Administrators and Heads of ICT, would receive training on the adoption, management and administration of Govmail.

He said that the training, which is in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), aimed to secure official email platform for Nigeria’s public sector.

He said that a circular had been sent to all Ministries Departments and (MDAs) informing them of the specialised training aimed at providing hands on experience with Govmail features.

Accordimg to him, it will ensure a uniform adoption and compliance with government approved digital communications standards, and further reinforce the government’s commitment to a digitally-driven public service.

He said that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recently described Govmail as a ‘game changer’ for government communications.

“This underscores the significance of the platform in enhancing inter-agency collaboration, data sovereignty and information security across all MDAs.

“Through this capacity-building initiative, GBB is reinforcing its role as a key enabler of Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

“It will ensure that public sector professionals are well-equipped to harness full potential of digital tools in their daily operations,” Okpala said.

He said that the training, which will be conducted in batches throughout the month of March, aimed o ensure maximum impact and effective knowledge transfer.

“This initiative is in alignment with the Federal Government’s digitalisation agenda, which prioritises, secure, efficient, and technology-driven governance,” he said.

He said that by eequipping civil servants with the necessary expertise to optimise Govmail, the government was ensuring seamless communication across MDAs while strengthening data security and operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, the Managing Director of GBB, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to driving Nigeria’s digital transformation through innovative and secure technology solutions.

Adeyanju said that GBB was playing a pivotal role in ensuring that government communications are secured, professional, and aligned with global best practices.

“This training will enhance civil servants’ ability to effectively utilise Govmail in carrying out their official responsibilities,” Adeyanju said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Govmail refers to email systems used by government entities, which often prioritise security and secure communication of official correspondence.(NAN)