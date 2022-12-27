Galaxy backbone assures customers of quality service delivery

By Polycarp Auta

Galaxy Backbone Ltd. (GBB), has promised quality and efficient service delivery to its current and prospective customers.

The Managing Director of the company, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, gave the assurance at the ongoing International Polo Tournament in Jos.

This is contained in a statement by Tasiu Pantami, Head, Media of the company, on Tuesday in Jos.

Abubakar explained that the company provides quality Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and shares services for the Federal Government as well as the Private sector from its Information Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure that will enhance and promote government’s digital services in a smart, secure and sustainable manner.

”Galaxy Backbone will ensure an uninterrupted service delivery to public and private organisations through its rendered services which is supporting collocation, hosting and disaster recovery for organisations.

”Among the services we provide are the Datacentre, Cloud and Cybersecurity Services, smart home plans (e-Connect services) which offer Fibre-to-Homes, Fibre-to-Estates and Fibre-to-Small Offices for those residing within the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja.

”We will continue to deepen our partnerships with local ICT companies across the country in ensuring that more organisations at the state and local levels benefit from its connectivity rollout and digital services and solutions,” he said.

The managing director said that the recent launch of the Galaxy Backbone’s National Shared Services Centre (NSSC) enables the provision of uptime Certified Tier III in Abuja and Tier IV services in the country to both the government and private organisations to strengthen their asset bases and guarantee information storage capacity.

”The agency is now deploying state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and applying international best practices to backstop public sector organisations’ sensitive data and enabling a growing number of private sector organisations with digital services to facilitate their digital transformation journey.

“The huge investments that have gone into this infrastructure are for the benefit of the public and private establishments and the experience of GBB in building, deploying and providing infrastructure as a service, is a testimony to its ability to manage and continue in this line of business,” he noted.

Abubakar explained that the ICT organisation would leverage and tap into the passion of polo players, spectators and fans to have a feel of the brand’s quality services to attract potential customers while expanding its fiber optic coverage.

”Following an official upgrade of the Jos Polo club to a grade A level, it is currently hosting 42 teams. During this tournament, we are assuring Nigerians of our commitment to maintain excellent service delivery and enhance the digital services experience of customer that are willing to take the opportunity.

”Through these, the company is deploying the strength of its fibre connectivity services to connect more people, improve efficiency of businesses and enhance the productivity of their clients.

”We are using the tournament to showcase our innovative services and partnerships to drive the nation’s digital transformation agenda and the realisation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030.

”In support of this year’s tournament, Galaxy Backbone has provided free Wifi for the eight days of the tournament and will ensure uninterrupted services to the public and private organisations involved in its organisation through support for collocation, hosting and disaster recovery for organisations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022/2023 Jos International Polo Tournament is running from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. (NAN)