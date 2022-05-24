Galadima wins PDP Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone primary election

Mr Umar Galadima has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone primary election ahead of the general elections in 2023.

According to Ogaza Dennis, Returning Officer of the exercise held in Keffi, Galadima polled 152 votes to defeat Mr Bala Ahmed-Aliyu, who polled 17 votes.

Other contestants included Angama Weibey Maikasuwa, 12 votes, and Dr Avreso Samuel, who got no vote.

He said that a total of 182 delegates were expected for the exercise, but only 181 were accredited to vote while one delegate was absent.

An excited Galadima described the victory as the will of God and appreciated delegates who voted for him.

“It comes to me as a surprise, but I know that with God, everything is possible. So I really appreciate my people, the delegates, my colleagues, my friends and other well wishers,” he said.

He appealed to his co-contestants to work with him toward ensuring victory for the party in the general elections.

I really sympathise with them but I know it is a game of numbers. I appeal to them to come so we work as a team,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

