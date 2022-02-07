Gadzama reiterates NBA-SARC’s commitment to lawyers’ welfare, security

Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Security Agencies Relations Committee (NBA-SARC), on Monday called for measures to tackle kidnapping and other crimes more effectively.

Gadzama made the call in a statement issued in Lagos, following the release of three abducted lawyers of the NBA, Warri Branch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three laeyers, as well as a driver, were abducted on Feb. 2, on the Benin-Auchi Road on their way to a court.

Their release was announced on Feb. 5.

While expressing delight at the release of the lawyers, Gadzama said that the NBA-SARC was committed to ensuring the security and welfare of Nigerian lawyers.

He, however, called for the adoption of adequate security measures to curb abduction.

“I join the families of the three lawyers, the NBA, Warri Branch, and the Nigerian Bar Association in general, in celebrating the release of the lawyers.

“This tragic incident indeed serves as an eye opener and brings to light the urgent need for the Edo State Government to take steps to ensure that the lives of its citizens are protected at all times and at all cost.

“I implore the Nigeria Police Force to put in place safety measures to curb this devastating trend that seems to be on the rise,” he said.

Gadzama said that protection of members of the NBA is of topmost priority to the NBA-SARC.

“Lawyers are now endangered species in the society, whose affairs the bar seeks to protect.

“Lawyers who are dutifully fighting against social ills are endangered; hence, the establishment of the NBA-Security Agencies Relation Commitee.

“It is paramount that we all strive to create a society where lawyers can confidently and comfortably discharge their professional responsibilities without the fear of being kidnapped, harassed or harmed in anyway.

“NBA-SARC ultimately frowns at any form of maltreatment, oppression or disregard for legal practitioners, and promises justice for members of the bar in all situations,” he said.

He urged lawyers to go about their day-to-day activities without fear of oppression.

“We remain committed to the safety and welfare of the Nigeria Bar Association and the progress of the nation,” he added. (NAN)

