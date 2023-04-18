G7 urges Sudan’s warring parties to lay down arms, resume dialogue

By Emmanel Yashim

Foreign ministers of the G7 countries have called on Sudan’s warring parties to immediately lay down their arms and engage in dialogue.

The foreign ministers made the call in a statement.

The fighting between Sudan’s military and the country’s main paramilitary force “threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition,” the ministers were quoted saying in the statement.

“We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately without pre-conditions. We call on all actors to renounce violence, return to negotiations, and take active steps to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including diplomatic and humanitarian personnel,” they added.

The G7 includes the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan, which holds the rotating chair.

The United Nations estimates that at least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 injured so far in the power struggle. (dpa/NAN)