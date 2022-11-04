G7 ministers continue consultations on Ukraine war, Iran

Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers continued their consultations on Friday on the global consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine and future dealings with Iran, at talks in the German city of Münster.

Besides state violence against demonstrators during anti-government protests in Iran, the group of industrialised nations is to discuss reports on additional arms deliveries from Tehran to Russia.

The communications director of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, recently said there were still concerns that Iran could supply Moscow with weapons such as surface-to-surface missiles.

This is in addition to combat drones.

Besides Germany, which currently holds the G7 presidency, the group consists of Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States.

In addition, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has arrived in Ukraine for his first visit to the country since it was invaded by Russia in February.

“ We stand by Ukraine today and we will continue to do so in future,” the politician said on Friday upon arrival at Kiev’s main railway station.

On the agenda are talked with government officials and human rights activists.

The focus would be on the international prosecution of war crimes by the Russian military, which Germany wanted to support.

Plans for cooperation in the field of justice were also to be discussed, also with a view to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“Only if the community of states puts Russia in its place, do freedom and security have a future in the world,” Buschmann had said during a visit to the United Nations in October. (dpa/NAN)

