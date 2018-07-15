The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has commended the entire police personnel and other security agencies deployed to Ekiti for the July 14 governorship election.

The I-G had deployed 30,000 personnel for the election.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Sunday in Abuja, said that Idris highly appreciated the high level commitment of the personnel.

Moshood said that the I-G further extolled the high level of professionalism, civility, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts of all security agencies before, during and after the election.

The spokesman said that the force equally appreciatesdthe law abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the people of Ekiti and other stakeholders.

He commended the good disposition and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by most of the political parties in the election.

Moshood said that the force would continue to sustain the elections security successes recorded in governorship elections in Edo, Ondo and Anambra and Ekiti States. (NAN)