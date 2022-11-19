G-5 wants every PDP member protected – Ortom

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that the position of the PDP G-5 Governors is to ensure that the interest of all members of the party was protected.

Governor Ortom stated this Friday night, November 18th, 2022 in his brief remarks during a state banquet organised by the Rivers State Government in honour of members of the G-5 who are in Port Harcourt to flag-off PDP campaigns in the State ahead of the 2023 polls.

In his words, “Let me reiterate the commitment of the G-5. We are committed to ensuring equity, fairness and justice for all Nigerians. We believe in the rule of law and due process. Whatever is happening in the party now, is for us to ensure that every member of PDP is protected.”

The Governor also hinted that the group is not opposed to reconciliation but insisted that “the reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice. Anything less than that will not be accepted by us.”

He commended Rivers people for supporting Governor Wike, stating that the Rivers Governor was a bridge builder in the country.

“I want to commend you for standing with our brother Governor Wike and supporting him and giving him the courage and the confidence to be a bridge builder, not just for Rivers State but for our country Nigeria.

“I congratulate him for the numerous works and achievements he has recorded for Rivers people. I also congratulate him for using the commissioning of projects to unite our country Nigeria,” Ortom stated.

While appreciating the warm reception and hospitality accorded to them, Governor Ortom particularly thanked Governor Wike and people of Rivers State for identifying with Benue State in trying moments.

According to Ortom, “I also thank you for standing with us at all times. You and Rivers’ people for supporting us in times of our distress, speaking for us and standing with us. What I can say as Governor of Benue State is that God will bless you and God will bless Rivers State,” he added.

