FUTA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Biyi Daramola, a patriot, brilliant academic – Adesina

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President of the African Development Bank,AfDB , Dr Akinwumi Adesina has described the demise of the former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA Professor Adebiyi Daramola , as a great loss to his family, friends, associates and the academia.

He said Professor Daramola was a brilliant academic who contributed significantly to the development of FUTA.

In a tribute titled , ” Professor Biyi Daramola: A classmate, friend, and twin brother,” Adesina said even in the face of a very challenging health situation, Professor Daramola never lost his voice, positive attitude, concern about Nigeria and how to make it better.

“You were courageous. You were full of faith. You never lost an opportunity to even remember our birthdays; selflessly, always thinking of others. Your brilliant mind was as sharp as ever. There was never any subject or issue you could not engage in and discuss. Your brilliance was clear to all ever since we were together at Ibadan Polytechnic, and also together as classmates at the University of Ife.

“You were our pride when you got elected as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

You contributed greatly to making FUTA what “it is today, with your usual honesty, penchant for professionalism, uncompromising integrity, doggedness, vision, passion, and drive for excellence.

“I am at a complete loss of what to say now to your dear wife and your loving and caring children, who helped and prayed as you weathered this storm.

“I will reserve my main tribute until your funeral date.

“For now, as I am in the midst of our classmates and college mates, I want to say that my heart bleeds. It is like a mirage. We have lost a wonderful friend and colleague.



I lost a wonderful and cherished classmate, friend, and a very dear twin brother.

“So long, Biyi. Your life and how you lived with impeccable integrity, and Godly faith, will always remain an inspiration.

“”You left a legacy of truth, godliness, kindness, generosity and care for all your friends.

“I love you, Say B, but God loves you most.

Sleep well, my very dear classmate, friend and twin brother, Say B.With much love “, Dr Adesina wrote in the tribute .

