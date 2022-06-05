FUTA Vice Chancellor gets royal support from Deji of Akure

The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, has expressed his support for the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA Professor Adenike Oladiji, describing her as suitably qualified for the job. The royal father gave the commendation while receiving the Vice Chancellor and members of the university Management who paid a courtesy visit to the palace on Friday June 3, 2022.

Oba Ogunlade said: “Your carriage speaks well of you. You are excellently qualified for the job and FUTA is blessed to have you sitting at the helm of affairs at this time. You have my full support and I will gladly rally support for you whenever I am called upon. Please endeavour to carry all the members of the university along in your administrative duties in order to get maximum cooperation from all the parties involved. The palace will continue to ensure that FUTA and our people live in peace and harmony. We are partners in progress and I will support you fully.” The royal father thereafter blessed the Vice Chancellor and wished her a fruitful tenure.

In her remarks the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oladiji thanked the Deji of Akure for receiving the university management and for the continued mutual understanding between the Palace and the university. She said the purpose of the visit was to solicit the blessings of the royal father and to present herself as the new Vice chancellor of FUTA.

The vice chancellor said, “I am here to present myself as your daughter and I seek your blessing as I begin my tenure. I also want to commend you for your love for FUTA and all your magnanimous gestures towards the university. History will not forget you for all your fatherly interventions in the institution and especially towards establishing the College of Health Sciences and the Teaching Hospital. I also want to commend the peaceful coexistence between Akure kingdom and the university community. I pray that with your continued support FUTA will move to greater heights.”

The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by the Principal Officers of the university and other management staff.

