FUTA Vice Chancellor canvasses  better treatment of University Students

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal of University of Technology Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji ,has stated that students are the most relevant part of the university system and must be treated as unique individuals with respect to teaching, learning and research. The Vice Chancellor said this while welcoming executives of the Federal University of Technology of Akure Students Union (FUTASU) who paid her a courtesy visit to formally welcome her as the New Vice Chancellor on Monday, May 30, 2022.The Vice Chancellor said “students are the group of people who give the university an identity and utmost care must be taken to give them a rich learning experience to encourage give back upon graduation from the university “

Oladiji said one of the cardinal focuses of her vision is to enhance students’ learning with a commitment to ensure that students have an excellent tertiary education experience while in FUTA. “I desire a conducive learning environment that will promote premium give back from alumni who would have had a worthwhile experience while in FUTA. We must make students part of the university family by giving them a sense of belonging that will make them happy to give back to the University after leaving .”

The Vice Chancellor , flanked by Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic , Professor Deji Ogunsemi , and Deputy Vice Chancellor Development ,Professor Phillip Oguntunde, said she has always known FUTA students to be peaceful, obedient and diligent and implored them to join hands to maintain FUTA’S global standing and visibility as the university is committed to raising global citizens. She said the students, as vital part of the university community ,have a role to play in promoting peace and stability. She assured the students of the support of management in carrying out their functions as students’ leaders.

In his response, the president of FUTASU, Mr. Ibiyemi Abiodun said the students would cooperate with the Vice Chancellor to achieve her vision and mission. “We will remain committed to taking FUTA to greater heights. FUTA students are a force to be reckoned with. Overtime we have continued to fly the flag of the motto of this university which is ‘Technology for Reliance’ loftily ,we assure our new Vice Chancellor and the university management that FUTA students will cooperate with them at all times and we as executives will manage the student body to the best of our ability,” Abiodun said.

Earlier, the Dean of Students Affairs, Professor Gbenga Onibi, who was accompanied by the Students Affairs Officer, Mr. Feyi Adetula , said FUTA has well cultured students who have continued to demonstrate excellence and have become good example for students of other institutions.

