FUTA VC warns new students against wrong use of internet

Freshly admitted students to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA have been urged to be law abiding and to follow prescribed rules and regulations in order not to jeopardize their studentship. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, who also enjoined the students to show circumspection in the use of the internet, gave the admonition at the combined matriculation ceremony for postgraduate and undergraduate students for the 2022/2023 academic session on Tuesday August 1, 2023.

The Vice Chancellor warned the students to eschew vices and the pernicious use of the internet which include cyber bullying, phishing and plagiarism, reiterating that management has zero tolerance for any behavior that is inimical to the development of the university. “I would advise that you get properly guided and use the internet positively. Management would waste no time in dealing decisively with any student involved in any activities capable of dragging the good name of the University in the Mud,” the Vice Chancellor warned.

Professor Oladiji appealed to the matriculating students, particularly the undergraduate students, to take the wise counsels given them especially the regulations guiding students’ activities as contained in the students’ handbook. She admonished the postgraduate students to take research seriously, since “the quality of research work determines to a large extent the rating of any University.”

She enjoined the students to tap into the vision of the university saying the University has put in place proactive steps to make the teaching and research environment very conducive for learning.

Introducing the University to the new students the Vice Chancellor said, “FUTA is a research intensive University with very rich resource pool, well equipped laboratories devoted to cutting edge research in science and technology. The University has flourishing academic relationships and linkages with reputable National and foreign universities and agencies, which has improved her rating and standing in the comity of Universities globally. For any scholarly minded individual, FUTA provides the right ambience to lay solid foundation for great accomplishments.”

She said the vision is to make FUTA a world class university of technology and a Centre of Excellence in training, research and service delivery and enjoined the students that she described as critical stakeholders to cooperate with management to reach this goal.

Principal Officers of the university, Deans of Schools, School officers and parents of the matriculating students graced the ceremony with the matriculation oath administered on the 4215 undergraduate and 985 postgraduate students by the Registrar Mr. Charles Adeleye in line with the tradition of formal enrollment into Higher Education Institutions.

