FUTA VC tasks new students on innovative skills as 3,834 matriculate

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA Professor Joseph Fuwape has advised newly admitted students of the institution to acquire innovative skills that will give them edge after graduation. He gave the advice during the 38th matriculation ceremony organized for 3,834 new students for the 2020/2021 academic session held in the Obafemi Awolowo Auditorium of the university on Friday, 14th January 2022.

Fuwape said it was important for the new students to follow in the tradition of their predecessors by acquiring new skills that will position them to become key players in the scheme of things in the society after their graduation. He said the University has the wherewithal, in terms of experienced faculty members and facilities, to lead them on the path of innovative skill acquisition. He said the University will continue to train students whose skills will be required in a constantly changing society and who can hold their own in any part of the world. “The university is committed to its vision of being one of the best Universities of Technology in the world and as such will leave no stone unturned at ensuring quality teaching to empower you with new skills. There are lots of opportunities that will help you to achieve your career projections, acquire new skills and connect with new friends. In addition to lectures and workshops, your social interaction and relationship are very important in optimizing your university experience,” Fuwape said.

Professor Fuwape reminded the students on the need for hard work saying the distance between matriculation and convocation is not very wide. He said “it is important to work hard in order to end the journey successfully. I urge you to avail yourself of the immense resources and facilities that are available in the university to achieve your laudable dream. I challenge you to position yourselves for success, create your own reality and be committed to your dream. Position yourselves for excellence, your success is guaranteed as you study hard and stay focused.” The Vice chancellor warned the students not to procrastinate or waste time when it comes to delivering on assigned work and projects saying, “One of the important things in the university is to get your work done on time. The university will ensure you enjoy a conducive learning environment all through your stay. I therefore urge you to give due diligence to your study and avail yourselves of the immense learning resources available on campus.”

Fuwape reiterated the university’s zero tolerance for vices, enjoining them to eschew all forms of social vices such as examination malpractices, academic fraud, cultism, bullying, sexual harassment and disruptive post on social media, indiscipline, and other despicable activities. He said the University will wield the big stick, whenever necessary, to checkmate errant students and anti-social behavior saying there would be no compromise on discipline as the students would be judged on academic performance and good character in order to earn their certificate. “The university has a zero tolerance for misconduct, and you should not be a recipient of negative consequence” he warned.

Speaking on the university’s modest outstanding achievements and collaboration with world class institutions, he said “FUTA has recorded several milestones of distinction which had further established and confirmed its status as a Centre of Excellence. The university can boast of high number of outstanding faculty members and students who have won international laurels and recognitions. The university has also developed robust platform for internationalization. There is a functional partnership for awarding joint degree between FUTA and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) which 48 students have benefited from with many of them holders of Master and Doctoral degrees. The university also has partnership with Jaen University in Spain where students have opportunity of embarking on students work experience for five months.” He said the new students were free to tap into any of the existing opportunities for their academic progression.

The Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo, administered the matriculation oath on the students after presentation by Deans of Schools.

