FUTA VC enjoins new students to embrace diligence, shun anti-social behaviour

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA Professor Adenike Oladiji has told newly admitted students that the only way to succeed academically and in other areas of human endeavor is through diligence and hard work.

The Vice Chancellor gave the charge on Monday February 12, 2024 during the orientation programme for fresh students admitted for the 2023/2024 academic session.

She said “Be diligent and strive for excellence and you cannot know how far providence can take you. The academic environment has its peculiar culture. This is characterized by inquisitiveness and debate, orderliness and diligence all of which play important roles in equipping you to be worthy in character and learning at the end of your stewardship in the university.”

Professor Oladiji advised them to show diligence at all times in their academic pursuit in order to set themselves on the path of excellence and prepare for a better tomorrow.

Professor Oladiji also enjoined the new students to be law-abiding reiterating that the university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination misconduct and anti-social behavior.

She said certificate issued at the end of academic programme is based on character and leaning.

She therefore warned that those who run afoul of stipulated guidelines on conduct of students off and on campus will face appropriate sanctions ranging from warning , suspension and outright expulsion, depending on the severity of the infraction.

She implored them to use the Internet wisely warning them to desist from the inordinate use of social media which could put them in trouble and jeopardize their studentship. .

The Vice Chancellor assured the students that the university will provide necessary infrastructure to give them an exquisite learning experience.

She said,”The university on its part will ensure provision of essential municipal facilities that will make learning pleasurable for you.

“The university management is also working hard to ensure that you are well motivated to perform optimally through the provision of ICT infrastructure, scholarship awards and recreational facilities.

“To whom much is given, much is expected.” The Vice Chancellor told them to align with the vision of the university while wishing them a hitch free academic pursuit in the institution.

On his part, the Dean, Students Affairs, Professor David Oke congratulated the students for gaining admission into the country’s best University of Technology. He described the university as a citadel of learning where excellence flourishes and knowledge meets innovation.

He said “Your presence here signifies not only your academic potential but also your readiness to embrace new challenges and opportunities for growth. Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter.”

Professor Oke said the university has a dedicated team of professionals committed to their success and wellbeing.

He implored them to work hard in order to achieve success. He said “approach this journey with an open mind and a willingness to embrace new areas and perspectives. Be curious, be adventurous and be willing to step out of your comfort zone.”

The Dean urged the students to learn to foster a culture of collaboration, mutual respect and continuous learning.

He said the Student Affairs Division will support them throughout their academic journey.

There were goodwill messages from the deans of the various schools while students were taught the school anthem and treated to an educative drama piece and lecture on FUTA: From Obscurity to Prominence, highlighting the journey of FUTA from its humble beginnings to the academic destination of choice that it currently is.