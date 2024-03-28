FUTA VC Charges Students to Contribute to Research, Product Development as 5, 986 Matriculate

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has charged freshly admitted students to use their training and studentship in the University to advance studies in research and development of products that can solve the myriad of challenges facing the country. She gave the charge on Thursday March 28th, 2024 during the Combined Matriculation ceremony for the over 5,986 undergraduate and Postgraduate students admitted into various programmes of the university for the 2023/2024 academic session. She said students can and should contribute to research, innovation and development of new products and apps in the digital and other spheres of human endeavours that will add value to society and solve real life problems.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that post graduate students’ activities especially research have impact on the standing of universities in global ranking and students themselves can be direct beneficiaries of high-quality research works. She urged the new students to share the vision of FUTA, “To be a world-class University of Technology and a Centre of Excellence in training, research and service delivery,” and imbibe its core values of integrity, creativity and innovativeness, accountability, rationality and excellence,” all through their stay.

Professor Oladiji said the university has built an enviable image for itself in the comity of Nigerian Universities adding that FUTA has won numerous awards confirming it as a research intensive institution, she therefore urged the new students to contribute their quota to the advancement of the cause of FUTA and strengthening of its standing in the comity of global universities.

Professor Oladiji urged the students to be law abiding in their pursuit of academic success and respect constituted authority and not do anything to put the university in bad light. She said they should shun all forms of distractions especially with the impact of social media all over the world and the news worthiness of negative happenings over positive ones. She said, “I must draw your attention to cyber-crimes because you all belong to the Generation Zoomer, Gen Z who are ‘always on’ with mobile devices. They are practically as important to you as oxygen. The devices have made the world a much better place in many ways but they have also become weapons of destruction through crimes such as cyber-bullying, hacking and in particular plagiarism in the academia.”

Oladiji reiterated FUTA’s zero tolerance to all acts inimical to peace on campus, especially thuggery, vandalism, stealing, hooliganism and cultism. She stated that the University management will not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant offenders within the ambit of the university regulations. On examination malpractices the vice chancellor said, “Involvement in any form of examination malpractices would earn you stiff penalties- suspension or expulsion. May I quickly warn you in advance that impersonation in examination halls would earn the culprit automatic expulsion.” The Vice Chancellor reiterated that character is as important to the Academic community as academic brilliance and advised the students to comport themselves appropriately.

The Vice Chancellor counseled the fresh students to imbibe the ethics of hard work, moderation and discipline in order to achieve academic excellence. She encouraged the students to contribute their quota to make the institution even greater; pointing out that FUTA is one of the best universities in Nigeria with ground breaking achievements from both staff and students.

Professor Oladiji asked the students to familiarize themselves with Counselling unit of the Students’ Affairs Division saying its relevance to their academic pursuit and success cannot be overemphasized. According to her, “ The Students Affairs Division is always available to guide the students on our ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ and to make your compliance with our expectations easy , we also have students handbook for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.”

Principal Officers of the university, Deans of schools, school officers, parents of the matriculating students graced the ceremony held in the Main Auditorium of the University with the Matriculation Oath administered on the new students by the Registrar, Mr. Charles Adeleye in line with the tradition of formal enrolment into higher institutions.