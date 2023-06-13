FUTA VC advises new students on path to excellence, warns against social vices

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA Professor Adenike Oladiji has tasked the newly admitted students of the institution to strive to acquire new skills that will stand them out in the labour market in addition to obtaining certificates. She stated this during an orientation programme organized for the new intakes on Tuesday , June 13, 2023.

Professor Oladiji who expressed her delight in welcoming the freshers to the orientation programme, the first to admit under her watch as the Vice Chancellor said, “I am particularly delighted to welcome you to the Federal University of Technology, Akure, because you are the first set of students to be admitted under my vice-chancellorship. The primary reason you are here is to acquire knowledge and skills through intensive training and mentorship by your lecturers and other members of staff of the university. This will enable you become responsible citizens and contribute your quotas to the development of this nation. Universities generally accord students respect and give them wide spectrum of freedom which may be alien to some of you who before now had been under the watchful eyes of parents and guardians. I therefore urge you to carefully choose your friends and ensure they are those who will add values to your lives. You are also enjoined to identify members of staff who can be your role models and mentors.”

Warning them on social vices, the Vice Chancellor said “we do not tolerate cultism or any cult-related or anti-social activities in FUTA. We also do not condone any act capable of tarnishing the image of the university. You should, right from now, begin to see yourselves as ambassadors of FUTA wherever you go and keep away from any act that can terminate your studentship abruptly. This university has zero tolerance for any act of examination misconduct and use of drugs. Please endeavor to dress decently. The academic environment has its peculiar culture. This is characterized by inquisitiveness and debate, orderliness, and diligence, all of which play important roles in equipping you to be worthy in character and learning at the end of your studentship in the university. FUTA is well known for academic excellence and discipline and we will continue to work hard and promote the good image.”

The Vice Chancellor assured the new students of their safety and welfare on campus. According to her, the university management will ensure provision of essential municipal facilities that will make teaching and learning pleasurable. She said the management is working add to ensure students perform optimally through the provision of ICT infrastructures, scholarship awards and recreational facilities, adding that the Students Affairs Division is well equipped with administrative and professional staff to ensure that the students welfare receives necessary attention.

Professor Oladiji commended the Dean, Students Affairs Division, Professor David Oke and his team for their unalloyed support in guiding the students and their dedication and steadfastness in fulfilling the mandate of the division and the university.

In a welcome address earlier, the Dean, Students Affairs Division, Professor David Oke reminded the students that they are embarking on a journey of new beginnings to their future and urged them to work hard to attain success. He called on them not to abuse the freedom they have, being away from their homes and parents. “University life opens doors to freedom like never before. There is freedom of movement, of thought, of expression, of association, amongst others. Your parents and lecturers will not monitor you to ensure you are doing the right thing. You are on your own. Freedom is a choice, and the decisions you make will greatly influence your future” he added.

Good will messages came from the Deans of each School. They all admonished the new intakes to be well behaved and face their studies to attain the best. They all promised open door policies, mentorship and camaraderie to the students.

At the programme, students were taken through the rudiments of the use and importance of Information Communication Technology (ICT). The Deputy Director, Computer Resource Centre (CRC) Engineer Adebowale Ayodeji, who represented the Acting Director, Engineer Ayo Kupoluyi stressed the importance of ICT to teaching, learning and research, especially in the current dispensation. He listed arrays of facilities and training opportunities available to the students to help in their academic exploit and assured them of the readiness of the staff at the Centre to put them through.

Director, Students Affairs Division, Mr. Feyi Adetula in a vote of thanks encouraged the students to make the best of their studentship and appreciated the university management for the support accorded the Division.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

