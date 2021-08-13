FUTA Student wins 2021 National Engineering Project Competition

A student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Daniel Adeniyi, has emerged the winner of the 2021 edition of the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology of Nigerian Universities’ (CODET) National Engineering Project Competition. Adeniyi outclassed other contestants from Universities across the country at the grand finale of the Individual Category of the competition held at the NIGCOM HOUSE Abuja on the 7th of August 2021 to pick the First Position Prize. Josiah Ati of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti and Blessing Olowoeye of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State came second and third respectively.

Adeniyi, in the individual category of the competition, presented a mobile and multipurpose automated payment machine incorporating an APP he christened CURRENCY. It can be deployed as payment solutions in varieties of ways. Daniel took the judges through the application of the payment APP and how it can be used to improve cashless and contactless transactions on campuses and other settings. The judges adjudged his entry the best for its innovation and relevance to solving real life societal problem.

Before his feat in Abuja, Adeniyi also took first position at the Southwest zonal competition held in FUTA on the 30th June, 2021.

Receiving Adeniyi, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape and the Registrar Mr. Richard Arifalo, congratulated him for demonstrating and maintaining the excellence and technological innovation FUTA has become renowned for at the National and global levels. Professor Fuwape said the University will support him to further improve on the innovative idea that won him the prestigious first position. He advised him to face his studies squarely, avoid distractions and continue on the path of academic and innovative excellence. Fuwape said the University has all it takes in terms of training and capacity development for the willing and determined mind and urged staff and students alike not to relent in winning laurels for the institution.

Adeniyi expressed appreciation to FUTA for supporting him with particular reference to the Dean, School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, Professor Kayode Oke, who facilitated his trip to Abuja for the National Competition and also accompanied him. He said he also got tremendous support from his parents and course mates during the development of the APP. Adeniyi ,currently a Year II student on the Dean’s List for his remarkable academic exploits, says he hopes to see his brain child, CURRENCY ,become a dominant APP being run as a contactless payment option within and outside the campus.

