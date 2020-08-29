FUTA salutes Adesina on reelection as AfDB president

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Prof. Joseph Fuwape has congratulated Mr Akinwumi Adesina on his reelection as president of African Development Bank, AfDB.

A statement by Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of FUTA on Saturday, said the Vice Chancellor, “on behalf of Council, Senate, Congregation, Staff and students, congratulates one of our Institution’s Associates, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Nigeria’s former minister of Agriculture, who was re-elected for a second five year term as President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, on Thursday August 27, 2020.

“Dr Adesina, as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, delivered FUTA’s 2014 Foundation Day Lecture. And as President of AfDB, Dr Adesina attended FUTA’s 2017 Convocation ceremony, where he gave a moving speech to the graduating class of 2015/2016, after receiving the honorary doctorate degree of the University.

“FUTA identifies and rejoices with him on yet another great feat,” the statement reads.