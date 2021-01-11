FUTA resumes academic activities on Monday, January 18

(Photo: Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, FUTA spokesman)

The Senate of the Federal University of Technology Akure, has approved the resumption of academic activities from Monday January 18, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, deputy director, corporate communications and protocol of FUTA on Monday.

“By this notice ,students are expected back on campus on Monday January 18, 2021,”Adebanjo said.

He added, “Students should not return to campus, under any guise, before the date of resumption.

“And in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic all returning students are advised to strictly adhere to all safety precautions, protocols and guidelines put in place by the university.

“Students should ensure they come with their facemasks which must be worn at all times in and around the University. The wearing of face masks and rule of social distancing will be strictly enforced.

The statement further said, “The University will provide sanitizers and hand washing points at strategic places, however students are advised to also come with their personal hand sanitizers.”