FUTA receives TOPREC Award for best urban, regional planning in Nigeria

The Town Planning Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), the apex regulatory body for Town Planning and allied activities has rated the Department of Urban and Regional Planning (URP) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), the best in the country.

Receiving the award from the Department on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development, Prof. Philip Oguntunde commended the effort of the Department for always making the University proud.

He said FUTA will continue to play its leadership role in Teaching, Research and Community development.

He said “as a leading University of Technology in Nigeria, we can’t afford to do less”.

He encouraged all departments in the University to continue to do their best to sustain FUTA’s leadership position.

The award was presented to the University on Thursday, July, 25, 2019 in Abuja and received by the Dean, School of Environmental Technology, Prof. Bolaji Kashim, erstwhile Head, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Prof. Felix Omole and Dr. Kolawole Gbadamosi.

TOPREC in collaboration with the National Universities Commission (NUC) approves the curricula for programmes in Urban and Regional Planning nationally.

To implement the curricular, TOPREC from time to time carries out accreditation exercise to all planning establishments in Nigeria with the mind of ensuring compliance with the curricular hitherto set for the programmes.

During accreditation, the body evaluates institutions based on inspection of learning and instruction materials, lecture offices, staff/student ratio and relationship, design kits, students’ performance and innovation among others.

Based on the above variables the best University is selected annually.

The Head, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Prof. Ayo Olajuyigbe attributed the feat to hard work, professionalism and keeping up with national and global trends in the profession.

“No doubt this is a product of hard work by both staff and students of the department. The Town Planning Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) is happy that URP has mounted some innovative courses such as Coastal Management and Planning, Risk and Disaster Management and planning to flag off courses on Urban Violence, Urbanization and the Child among numerous others” Olajuyigbe said.

He expressed optimism that when the new courses begin, they will address some of the challenges facing humanity, not only in Nigeria, but globally.

He appreciated the effort and support of the University Management under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Mr Fuwape.

“Our achievements would not have come without the immense support of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and for this we remain eternally grateful,” he added.

