The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has approved the reappointment of Professor Phillip Gbenro Oguntunde as Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development for a final term of two years effective from February 25, 2021. The Council’s confirmation followed his election by a meeting of the Special Senate of the Institution held on Friday January 8, 2021. In a letter of notification, the Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo said the appointment is well deserved and a recognition of Professor Oguntunde’s ,” hard work , dedication to duty and outstanding contributions to the development of the University during his first term in office which commenced on March 28,2018.” Oguntunde as Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development will be responsible for all development related matters including staff development and support /need for academic programme, Exchange and linkage programmes at national and international levels , liaising with external agencies and NGOs, alumni relations and supervision of physical planning unit.

Oguntunde is a first class graduate from FUTA emerging as the best graduating student both at his Department, Agricultural Engineering, and the Faculty of Engineering in 1994. He won Staff Development Fellowship for Master’s degree in FUTA 1996-1998, after which he bagged the M.Eng. in Soil and Water Resources Engineering 1998. He bagged a PhD in Environmental Hydrology & Water Resources Engineering (with minor in Surveying,) from the University of Bonn, Germany in 2004. He began his career in FUTA as a graduate assistant in 1996 and rose to the professorial rank in October 2014.

Distinctions credited to his name include First joint Marie Curie Fellowship for iLEAPS Advanced Training Course in Finland, May 2007,CERAD Research Grant (Nigeria) for cassava response to varying water application 2006-2008,Best Researcher of the Year Award for 2008 FUT, Akure,AvH Fellowship for Experience Researchers to conduct research on the “impact of climate change on Niger River Basin of West Africa, 2010-2013,World Bank (STEP-B) Research Grant on Centre of Excellence for Food Security – Sustainable production, processing and utilization of maize, cassava and cowpea for food security in Nigeria, 2010-2012.,Letter of Commendation, Centre for Research and Development, FUTA, 2010, Vice Chancellor’s Special Award of Excellence at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, 2014 among others.

A widely travelled researcher with prodigious publications in national and international academic journals, Oguntunde has served in various capacities in and outside of FUTA and he is a key member of the University’ Research Team. Oguntunde, 52, is married and blessed with children.

