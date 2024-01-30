FUTA leads Other Universities in National Research Fund Grants

Researchers from the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA have won the highest number of grants out of the 185 research proposals scheduled for funding under the 2023 Grant Cycle by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) initiative. FUTA, with 17 grants, posted the best showings among other Universities with its researchers winning funding grants to the tune of N426, 656,552.45. Obafemi Awolowo University and Federal University of Technology Minna with 16 Grants each and other Universities trailed behind FUTA.

TETFund’s Director of Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi.while disclosing the winners said they were selected following the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee, NRFS&M and the approval of the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman. He said for the current grant cycle N5.1 billion will be released for the funding of 185 successful research proposals. He said the successful research proposals were picked after a rigorous screening exercise, “that commenced in March 2023 with the receipt of 4,287 concept notes from prospective applicants.” He said the research funding is in continuation of the government’s efforts aimed at boosting research and development for economic and technological development in Nigeria as enunciated in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA ,Professor Adenike Oladiji ,has described the success of FUTA in the 2023 grant cycle of the NRF as a major validation of the institution’s reputation as a research intensive University. “We are proud that our institution is living up to its billing as a research intensive University with researchers ensuring that we live up to our motto of Technology for Self-Reliance. I am sure that our researchers will acquit themselves creditably well and deliver research findings and products that will contribute to the growth of the ivory tower and development of our country. I congratulate all the Principal Investigators and their internal and external collaborators and wish them resounding success in the tasks ahead”, the Vice Chancellor said.

The Director, FUTA Centre for Research and Development ,CERAD Professor Kenneth Alaneme said the University Researchers will deliver creditably well on the projects. According to him,”FUTA through its Centre for Research and Development (CERAD) has a robust mechanism of ensuring that the project deliverables are achieved in terms of quality, project duration, and strict adherence to project budgetary provisions. Through its project implementation workshops for new awardees, project monitoring and evaluation, and financial control, the University has always delivered on funded projects (local and international). This has contributed to the high research reputation of the university.”

The National Research Fund (NRF) Grant was introduced by TETFund to encourage cutting-edge research aimed at exploring research areas relevant to societal needs of Nigeria, such as power and energy, health, security, agriculture, employment, wealth creation, etc., in line with the agency’s mandate. “The intervention received additional impetus under the Renewed Hope Agenda as a veritable tool to grow the economy and improve the standards of living of the Nigerian people.”

