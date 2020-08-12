FUTA jump-starts breeder farm for day old chicks production

…To improve research and learning capacity

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has jumpstarted a 3,000 capacity breeder’s pen, in a strategic development plan and in consonance with its community development ethos.

At the foundation laying ceremony, close to the University hatchery, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape said the major aim of the breeders’ farm, is to boost the capacity of the University in teaching and research.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Communication and Protocol, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo Tuesday, the pen will also meet the growing daily needs of Day Old Chicks (DOC) in Ondo and neighboring states.

He said “the pen will boost FUTA’s capacity in research and training of students and interested farmers in the production and health of chickens and egg, an integral part of the curriculum of Animal Production and Health, a course of study in the University’s School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, SAAT.”

According to Professor Fuwape, livestock business, especially rearing chicken is a time bound venture that does not necessarily need bureaucracy and protocol.

He called on the University’s Business Development Company, to effectively run and manage the pen on completion, so as to encourage investors, and sustain business relationship with them.

He added that SAAT will use the pen to build capacity and knowledge in stakeholders and students when it eventually takes off in a matter of months. He said students and lecturers will also use the farm for learning and research purposes.

Speaking earlier, the Dean, SAAT, Professor Taiwo Amos said the project is a fall out of request from investors within and around Akure and the determination to improve on teaching and research facilities in the School.

He said the project is in phases with phase one targeted to produce about 2,000 eggs per day and 10,000 per week, while assuring early completion, having gotten financial approval from the management.

In a brief remark, Director, FUTA STEP-B project, Professor Nathaniel Fagbemi described the project as a welcome one saying it would boost the University’s research capacity and also deepen its contributions to the country’s drive for food security.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development, Professor Philip Oguntunde said the project will be executed through direct labor to minimize cost and called on BDC to properly manage the place which he described as “purely business and research venture.”

The Director of BDC, Professor Jonathan Onyekwelu promised the university management that the place will be properly managed.

He said BDC had earlier indicated its interest to partner SAAT on the project so as to meet the DOC needs of Ondo, Edo and other neighboring states and contribute to the enhancement of the University’s research capability.