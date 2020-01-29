FUTA inducts 3,270 new students

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape has advised the over 3,000 newly admitted students into various degree programmes of the institution, for the 2019/2020 academic session, to work hard in order to excel in their academic pursuit.

He made the call while declaring open a five day orientation programme organized for the students on Wednesday.

Professor Fuwape, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Professor Deji Ogunsemi, described students of any higher institution as the greatest asset of such institution.

A cross section of FUTA students being inducted on Wednesday

“See yourself as the greatest asset of FUTA. So as you come in, make the best use of the opportunity you have to study here.”

He congratulated them for scaling through the rigorous and competitive admission process.

“I congratulate those of you that made it to this university for this academic session. FUTA is a choice brand that always attracts a large number of applicants. For this session, over 20,000 applied to study here with over 11 ,000 meeting the minimum admission requirement . Out of this figure, just over 3,000 made it. So you are extremely lucky to be here. I therefore urge you to behave yourselves in tandem with the rules and regulations of the university,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Professor Fuwape said the essence of the orientation was to acquaint the students with their new environment with its new sets of rules, culture and people.

“This new environment is guided by rules that are sacrosanct and which you are expected to abide by. It is quite different from your secondary school experience because you have freedom here. You take responsibility for your action(s), therefore maturity is critical to your daily living. This orientation will expose you to what is expected of you as a student.

FUTA new students

“Resource persons have been selected to address you, encourage and advice you appropriately. Some of them are products of this university who sat like you many years ago and who, by the mercy and grace of God, have become great today. That is why it is important to set forth at dawn for excellence.”

He urged the new students to see the Management and staff of the university as their local parents with an abiding interest of the students throughout their stay in the institution.

He said, “ Feel free to relate with them, especially the student affairs division, which is home away from home to you. FUTA is peaceful and I expect you to add value to this peace by shunning all youthful exuberance. We have zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices here. We emphasis the importance of character in addition to learning. I welcome you to FUTA: a place for progress, integrity and intellectual activities.”

In his welcome address ,the Dean of Students, Professor Gbenga Onibi, urged the students to make good use of the opportunity of gaining admission into one of Nigeria’s best Universities.

He said “every year due to high rating of FUTA we receive tens of thousands of applications from within and even beyond Nigeria . You will agree with me that indeed many are called, but few are chosen. I congratulate you for being chosen and expect that you will reciprocate this gesture by being worthy ambassadors of the university.”

Professor Onibi appreciated the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape and his team for their support towards the welfare of students as demonstrated in allocating rooms to more students through the newly commissioned hostels.

One of the resource persons and an alumnus of the university, Professor David Oke, who addressed the students on the topic, “The Emergence of FUTA Brand: Ethos, Core Values and Achievements” emphasized the importance of the brand.

He said “great university brand is not acquired overnight; it evolves with time. University brand building is a process by which the entire community of stakeholders develops an accurate and compelling understanding of the university, and a willingness to share in common commitment to its purposes.

“Everyone needs to know what the university stands for and everyone needs to be encouraged to both express and represent that distinctiveness.”

He urged the new students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuit and be good ambassadors of the FUTA brand.