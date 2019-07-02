FUTA governing council appoints Adeshoba new bursar

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), has approved the appointment of Mr. Julius Adefola Adeshoba as the new Bursar of the Institution.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol, Adegbenro Adebanjo Monday said the appointment, which is for five years in the first instance, was conveyed in a letter dated June 28,2019 and signed by Mr. Richard Arifalo, Registrar and Secretary to Council.

“Adeshoba holds a 1983 Bachelor degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), 2000.

“The new Bursar, whose working career spans different organizations like Cocoa Industry Limited, Ikeja, Lagos as Management Accountant; Fola Adeshoba & Co. Chartered Accountants, Ogba, Lagos as Managing Partner and Oluwa Glass Company Plc, Igbokoda, Ondo State as Chief Accountant , served as Acting Director of Audit, FUTA and the Director of Audit, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife before this new appointment.

“He is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Associate Member, Association of Financial Professionals, USA, Associate Member, Institute of Internal Auditors, USA and Associate Member, Certified Fraud Examiner (AEFE, USA).

“He has attended several conferences within and outside Nigeria and participated in several international projects like Bill and Melinda Gate and Carnegie Corporation projects,” the statement read.

It is expected that Adeshoba will bring his wealth of experience to bear in improving operations of the FUTA bursary.

Adeshoba, 59, is married and blessed with children.

