FUTA felicitates with Vice Chancellor-Designate, Leeds Trinity University UK, Prof Egbu

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has congratulated the Vice Chancellor-Designate of the Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom, Professor Charles Egbu.

A statement by Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, FUTA, on Thursday said Egbu is also a Collaborative Associate of FUTA on his elevation.

In an electronic letter signed by FUTA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, Egbu’s appointment as the First Black VC of one of UK’s leading universities is described “well- deserved elevation for a Nigerian in the Diaspora who engendered a thriving collaboration with FUTA”.

According to Fuwape, Egbu’s contribution as the guest lecturer at the 8th Annual Lecture of FUTA’s School of Environmental Technology, on 4th May, 2015 where he addressed the topic: Construction and Project Management in a Changing World, would remain indelible, especially as the University and major stakeholders in the Nigerian Building Industry benefited from his experience and scholarly presentation.

Fuwape said as Dean, School of the Built Environment and Architecture, London South Bank University, Egbu also spearheaded a three day International Conference on 21st Century Human Habitat jointly organized by London South Bank University, De Montfort University Leicester and FUTA in Akure in 2016.

Fuwape said Egbu’s ground breaking attainment is bound to rub off on “not just the image of our compatriots living in the UK but our dear nation, Nigeria and would rekindle the hope of many Nigerians in the Diaspora and give a sense of pride to black people globally”.

The FUTA VC, while wishing Egbu greater exploits in his new position, expressed the conviction that he will performed excellently well due to his competencies, zeal for excellence versatility in higher education administration.

