FUTA donates face masks to Ondo govt, Deji palace

In furtherance of its Community service ethos the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has donated facemasks to the Ondo State Government, the palace of Deji of Akure and some media organizations in Akure as part of its contributions to the ongoing battle against the Corona Virus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the donation at the Governor’s Office Alagbaka on Thursday June 4, 2020, the representative of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Oluyamo, Director FUTA’s Technology Park and Incubation Centre, told Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale that the masks were produced by the University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship under strict hygienic condition and to medical specification.

He also intimated the Governor with some of the efforts of the Professor Joseph Fuwape led University to contribute to the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

According to him teams of researchers from the University had developed dual purpose hand sanitizer equipment and a unique ventilator.

He urged the governor to send a team to look at the two equipment and work out the possibility of collaboration for mass production.

Responding on behalf of the Governor, Chief Ale thanked the University for contributing its quota to the fight against COVID-19 and for supporting the Ondo State Government in this regard.

He promised that the governor would send a delegation to look at the Sanitizer and ventilator saying FUTA was leaving up to expectations as a foremost University of Technology.

He said the masks would be passed on to the State Committee for distribution to members of the public.

At the palace of the Deji of Akure Kingdom , Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, on Friday June 5, 2020 the Registrar Mr. Richard Arifalo said the donation of masks to the palace was to complement the monarch’s efforts in keeping the pandemic away from his domain.

He said Oba Aladelusi had through words and deeds played significant role in mobilizing the people to adhere to safety protocols against the disease.

Responding Oba Aladelusi thanked the University for the gesture.

He said his palace was intensifying efforts to ensure that the gospel of social distancing and use of face mask gets to the grassroots.

He praised FUTA for the development of the Unique hand sanitizer and ventilators.

A delegation led by Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director of Corporate Communications FUTA, also made donation of facemasks on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape , to the Adetona Aderoboye led Ondo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and selected media houses.

