FUTA Don, Students Develop APP for Tree Volume Calculation

Two undergraduate students of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA, Akinfenwa Ridwan and Akintoye Ayomide, both from the Department of Forestry and Wood Technology, under the guidance of their lecturer, Professor Shadrach Akindele, have developed an app for tree volume calculation and Estimation.

The app christened volest, by Professor Akindele, from its main task of Volume Estimation, is specially designed to help foresters, researchers, experts, and students in determining and estimating tree volume in a given forest area with more ease and high precision.Some of the key features of the app, which is the first in Nigeria, include Accurate Calculation, 100% Secured Code, Clean Designs, Friendly Navigation and Clean Record Keeping.Professor Akindele said the app is easy to use and it is a very important tool in forest assessment.The Ekiti State Forestry Commission agrees and it has already adopted the app for its operations. According to the Commission, “We are very pleased to share that our friends in the Forestry Department at Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) have developed a great app for at-a-glance estimation of the volume of the tree species found in this part of the world.”The Vice Chancellor Professor Adenike Oladiji has praised Professor Akindele and the students saying they have given practical expression to the Technology for Self-Reliance mantra of the University. “FUTA will continue its quest to provide real life solution to societal

problems and challenges through its excellent faculty and innovative students,” Professor Oladiji said.The app is available for free download via Google Playstore and IOS and can also be accessed via

