FUTA Don Makes Case for Investment in Enzyme Biotechnology to Tackle Environmental Issues,  Boost Economy

A professor of Enzyme and Environmental Biotechnology at the Federal University of Technology Akure,FUTA Folasade Olajuyigbe has called for the strategic investment in enzyme biotechnology as a means of fostering sustainable economic growth and also to position Nigeria at the forefront of global efforts to combat environmental pollution and promote a circular bioeconomy.

She gave the advice while delivering the 180th Inaugural lecture of the University on the 6th of May 2025. Professor Olajuyigbe who also serves as the Director, Professor Julius Okojie Central Research Laboratory , FUTA called for more allocation of funds and resources by the government to fund research and development in enzyme biotechnology. This according to her will encourage more research into enzymes for practical environmental solutions such as bioremediation, waste treatment and pollution control. Olajuyigbe a Fulbright scholar and winner of several research grants , whose lecture was titled , “The Wonders of Enzymes : Glamour of a Clean and Healthy Environment,” pointed out that ” enzymes are key to enhancing environmental sustainability by providing eco-friendly alternatives to harmful chemical processes across various industries.”

Outlining other benefits of enzymes and investments in associated technology, Olajuyigbe said, ” In drug development especially in anti-retroviral drugs for the treatment of HIV, enzymes offer more precise treatments that minimize ecological impacts . In waste management, they help break down pollutants and organic waste, aiding in composting and bioremediation. In agriculture, enzymes improve soil health and reduce nutrient run off while optimizing

water use. The textile and detergent industries also benefit as enzymes replace harsh chemicals, improve the efficiency of detergents, reducing water pollution and energy consumption. Additionally, enzymes support the production of biofuels and sustainable materials “.

The Don also called for more collaborative projects on enzymes saying drug targets should be promoted by pharmaceutical industries and the government through offer of research grants to researchers in academia working on the development of enzyme-based therapeutic interventions for different diseases. “ Research finding should be directed toward understanding enzyme mechanisms and identifying novel enzyme inhibitors with therapeutic potential,” Olajuyigbe said.

The lecturer reiterated that ” enzyme biotechnology researchers should partner more with relevant industries, and environmental agencies to identify their challenges and proffer relevant solutions through collaborative projects. Highlighting the environmental and health benefits of enzyme-based technologies will encourage stakeholders including governments, industries, and investors to prioritize funding and adoption of enzyme biotechnology, and implementation of environmentally sustainable solutions”.

She said by replacing harmful chemicals and promoting natural resources, enzymes contribute to a cleaner , greener and more sustainable environment adding a glamorous touch to industrial and environmental practices. Concluding Olajuyigbe said, “ As we move forward in this 21st century , the glamour of enzymes will continue to shine brightly since enzymes are pivotal in advancing industry , health, and environmental protection. Strategic investment in enzyme biotechnology will not only foster sustainable economic growth but also position our nation at the forefront of global efforts to combat environmental pollution and promote circular bioeconomy.”

The Chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor of FUTA , Professor Adenike Oladiji represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Professor Timothy Amos , said the lecture was an enlightening and cerebral expose into enzymes which are biological catalysts which speed up chemical reactions in living organisms and how these molecular machines of the cell drive eco-friendly innovations, and the roles they play in health, industry, and environmental sustainability.

She described the Lecturer as a prolific researcher and prodigious scholar who has contributed immensely to her area of specialization, providing excellent academic leadership to her students colleagues and mentees alike .