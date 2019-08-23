FUTA: Deji of Akure lays foundation for School of Health and Health Tech

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has commenced work on the construction of its School of Health and Health Technology, which will eventually incorporate its proposed College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director of Communications, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo and made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday, said the foundation laying ceremony was performed by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

“Situated on a large expanse of land on the Akure –Owo Expressway, Akure, the multi-floor building when completed will house the basic medical sciences courses – anatomy physiology and biomedical technology- currently domiciled at the main campus.”

Speaking at the turning of the sod to flag off the construction, the chairman of FUTA’s Governing Council, Idris Yakubu, described it as historic saying it had further consolidated the wonderful relationship between the Akure community and FUTA.

He lauded the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi for his untiring role in ensuring that the land earmarked for the project was not encroached on.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape said the journey to the realization of a College of medicine for the University will be given a new impetus.

He said FUTA will work with the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to ensure the realization of its college of medicine and teaching hospital while ensuring that biomedical engineering becomes one of the key areas of specialization.

An elated Deji of Akure while performing the official flag off of the construction praised the doggedness of the former chairman of council, Senator Joseph Waku who worked tirelessly with the University management led by the Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Fuwape to realize the commencement of the project.

He pledged the full support of the palace as well as the people of Akure for the successful realization of the project.

The Deji said the people of Akure were looking forward to the realization of FUTA’s College of Medicine and Teaching Hospital.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae who also graced the occasion congratulated the Deji, the people of Akure and FUTA on what he described as a landmark project that will benefit mankind, saying the project will enjoy the unflinching support of the people.

Director of Physical planning FUTA, Mr. Sola Dare said the Tertiary Education Fund, TETFUND, is providing funding for the project through an approval granted by the Federal Executive Council Presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2019.