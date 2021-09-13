FUTA Council rewards outstanding award winning students

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure has rewarded two outstanding students who recently won national and international awards in their fields of studies. The students who distinguished themselves in national and global competitions are Miss Augustina Oyebadejo who just graduated from the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Technology and Adeniyi Daniel a 200-level student in the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Ambassador (Dr.) Godknows Igali, at a brief reception for the students on Wednesday, September 8,2020 on the sidelines of the Statutory Council meeting ,described them as worthy ambassadors of the university and Nigeria. He encouraged them to remain focused on their academic pursuit and strive more to become the very best in the future. He said the Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam has requested that the students be brought to the headquarters in Abuja for interaction to further develop their ideas and see areas where they can be encouraged. He said this will be done very soon by the management of the university. Igali said the Council approved the sum of two hundred thousand naira (N200, 000) to each of them to appreciate their effort and encourage them . He said the duo should keep the flag of academic excellence flying.

Briefing members of the Governing Council on her award, Oyebadejo who competed with others with Doctorate degree from across 30 countries said “I won Women in Aquaculture Global Scholarship Grant organized and awarded by Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Fish Farm, Norway. The annual scholarship grant is organized to encourage and increase women participation in Aquaculture, thus, developing the Aquaculture sector. The essay that won me the grant expatiated my deep concern for the low fish production, women participation, and staggered Aquaculture growth in Nigeria. Furthermore, I discussed about the problems of poor women empowerment, training, and underutilization of water bodies in Nigeria especially in my hometown Badagry and how I can be an ambassador to women in Aquaculture to encourage their participation and simultaneously help to grow the industry. Fish as food is an essential source of protein but in Nigeria fish production is low so, we cannot meet up with our local demand thus we have to import to augment. This can be solved by encouraging participation of more women, youths and farmers through sensitization, training, and empowerment. But then, for me to be able to make a difference I need to be the difference and winning this scholarship grant is a step forward for me. Taking it further, I intend to further my studies (Masters and then PhD) in Fisheries and Aquaculture specializing in fish nutrition outside Nigeria and will need more funds to support my studies and myself to acquire sound knowledge and experience to share with women and be a source of inspiration to youths. After my studies, I will establish a fish farming business hub that would encourage gender equality and aid knowledge sharing to develop, improve and engender a sustainable Aquaculture landscape in Nigeria.”

Similarly, in his presentation, Adeniyi said “the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot. The global pandemic that hit the world late December 2019, has in many ways taught us that technology should be part of our lives. The corona virus can be transmitted by mere touching what its victim has previously touched. To avoid this, governments of the world declared a social distance regulation. However, physical contact during payments is almost unavoidable. Even the so-called digital payment solution –POS still requires a customer physically entering a PIN after physically slotting in his ATM card. This led me, during the 9 months lockdown, to develop CURRENCY – a contactless digital payment system that will allow customers pay merchants simply by swiping his card close to a reader.

I was recommended by my department to participate in the Council of Deans of Engineering and Technology (CODET) competition organized by the Council for Registered Engineers (COREN). I contested and won in both the university and regional levels to qualify for the national level of the competition held at NIGCOMSAT, Abuja and fortunately I won first position. I was awarded at the COREN 29th assembly held at National Conference Center, Abuja.

CURRENCY, to me, is more than just a digital payment system. Its digital that includes ease of payment while still helping its users stay clear of contagious disease. I hope to try my very best, valuing every support, to develop CURRENCY and make the world a safer place.”

Both Oyebadejo and Adeniyi appreciated the Governing Council of the university for the honour accorded them, especially the opportunity to take their talents to the next level through TetFund and the cash award given them. They also appreciated their Deans and some faculty members and their lecturers who imparted knowledge in them.

Lending his voice, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape said “we are excited that our students are making waves and concretizing technological ideas to help solve contemporary issues. We are proud that you are so innovative, and we promise to support this idea and take your project to another level for commercial purpose.”

