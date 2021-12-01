FUTA Convocation: Buhari urges engagement between Varsities, Industries

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has called for a sustainable engagement between the ivory towers and the industries to build entrepreneurship skills and engender the training of young Nigerians that will proffer solution to challenges and lead the drive for national growth and development. He made the call at the 32nd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure held on Saturday, 27th November in the Obafemi Awolowo Auditorium of the university. Buhari, who spoke in his capacity as the Visitor to the institution was represented by Professor Joseph Anyaneku of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja. Buhari said “Universities are drivers of applied research, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology. Universities of Technology must, therefore contribute their quota to the improvement of the economy by coming up with better, efficient and cost effective processes of producing foods and services, using information technology tools.”

The visitor also stated that , “A sustainable engagement between universities, industries and their host communities cannot be over emphasized. Such collaborations would provide a mutually conducive environment for business/entrepreneurial activities to thrive. The Federal University of Technology, Akure, like other Universities of Technology must continue to ensure that research development, in collaboration with local industries, is targeted at proffering solutions to the identified challenges for community and national growth.’

The president congratulated the graduands and urged them to brace up for the challenges ahead. His words: “You have passed through the rigours of academic training and character moulding, as you step out to contribute to the overall nu socio- economic wellbeing of our nation which commences today, there is need for you to brace up to face the challenges ahead.” He added that government is doing its best to tackle unemployment in the country. “Government is not unaware of the unemployment situation in our country, especially among our teeming youths. This administration has made significant efforts at decimating this monster in our country, by increasing investments in food security, health, infrastructure, climate change and women empowerment. These investments are yielding the expected outcomes by creating opportunities for self-employment.”

Speaking on insecurity, Buhari said, “As an Ivory Tower, FUTA should come up with a lasting solution to the menace of farmer- herders’ crises in Ondo State and environs. The responsibility of providing security for citizens is not the job of government alone. The people must willingly share useful information with security personnel about strange persons and activities around their locality.

Addressing the graduands after his investiture as the Chancellor, the Emir of Katagum, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, OON said “let me at this juncture congratulate all the graduands of today, having gone through the rigours of academic. I am very sure the success we recorded today did not come easily. I therefore congratulate you on this giant feat and wish you to encourage you all to make use of your specialized knowledge in advancing your profession as well as our country as a whole.”

He commended the Pro Chancellor, Dr Godknows Igali and the university management for making FUTA what it is. He said “university administration is complex and you need wisdom to superintend over its affairs. May the Almighty Allah give you all the wisdom and understanding to lead the university to higher heights.”

The Pro chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Dr Igali in his address congratulated all the graduating students and urged them to apply the knowledge they have acquired to become problem solvers as they transit into the next phase of your life. He praised the university management for making it what it is today. ‘’I wish to commend the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape and his lieutenants for their efforts in sustaining the grandeur of our university in the past four years.”

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape said “on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and the entire university community, I heartily congratulate all graduands. I sincerely pray that the grace of God Almighty that made the accomplishment of today possible will abide with you as you aspire for greater heights.” Fuwape commended the contributions of the Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and the Deji of Akure, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi for their efforts in actualizing the take-off of the College of Health Sciences . He said “protocols and time will not permit me to thank you enough for the massive support that FUTA received towards the actualization of our College of Medicine.’ Professor Fuwape commended the Alumni of the University for adding value to the university through various give- backs and institution of scholarship schemes for students.

For the 32nd convocation ceremony ,3,205 bagged the first degree of the university with Oluyale Taiwo of Building Department emerging the best student with a CPGA of 4.89. Similarly, 1,909 bagged the higher degrees of Post Graduate diploma, Masters and Doctorate.

Three prominent Nigerians who have contributed to the development of education were awarded honorary doctorate. They are Prince (Dr) Chief Adebimpe Ige Aladejana-Ogunleye (Doctor of Science); Dr. Haroun Al-Rashid Adamu (Doctor of Management); and His Highness, Dr. Ephraim Fagha Faloughi, OON (Doctor of Management).

Similarly, three eminent Professors who have served in different capacities to build the university were made professors emeriti. They are a former Acting Vice Chancellor and former Dean, School of Environmental Technology, Professor Ekundayo Adeyemi; former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) and former Dean, School of Engineering, Professor Olugboyega Cornelius Ademosun and Pioneer Professor of Computer Science in the university, Professor Samuel Oluwole Falaki.

In her valedictory speech, Oluyale Taiwo, whose twin sister also graduated with first class in the same department said “Dear distinguished Class ’20, our graduation today is a testimony to the glory of God, and to our hard work over the past couple of years. We have been refined. Regardless of our class of degree, we have done well. I celebrate us all. We are unique, vibrant and energetic. I have no doubts that everyone in Class ’20 will grow to become great ambassadors of our dear institution.”

Responding on behalf of the honorary awardees, Dr. Faloughi said “we are elated that the award of the honorary doctorate is conferred on us. We have become Futarians. Our university must be made to churn out graduates that are ready for the challenges of a changing world. No student must leave the university without acquiring a bankable skill. Of course, government alone cannot fund education. With this relationship starting today, I and my co-honorary awardee will step up our contributions to the development of education in Nigeria with FUTA being our focal point.”

